Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

