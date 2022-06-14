Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

