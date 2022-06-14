Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBH. Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

