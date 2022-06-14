Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.3%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.79. 27,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,693,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

