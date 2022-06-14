Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Outperform

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

