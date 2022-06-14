Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.27

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2070298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

