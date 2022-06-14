Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Sasol stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

