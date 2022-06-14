Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.85

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $995.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

