Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.85

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.
BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $995.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
