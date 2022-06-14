SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SBFG opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.