SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SBFG opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
