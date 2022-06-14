Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.85.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 188.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 286,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,219 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

