Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.00. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 3,530 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.36%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

