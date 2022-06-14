Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.69

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 674644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several analysts recently commented on SBGSY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

