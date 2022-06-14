Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.20

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 6561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 3,850 ($46.73) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.58) to GBX 3,720 ($45.15) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,628.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

