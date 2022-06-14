Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

SCRYY opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

