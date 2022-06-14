Scotiabank Trims AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Target Price to C$7.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

