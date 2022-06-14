Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 1,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 66.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

