Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 370.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

