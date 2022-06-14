Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 2752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.73.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.