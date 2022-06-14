Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.35

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.35, with a volume of 5953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.66.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
