Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.06

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.06 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 1973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.