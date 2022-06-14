Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,248.05

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.05 ($15.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,206.97 ($14.65). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($15.35), with a volume of 19,990 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($23.05) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.22).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £236.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,138.85).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.