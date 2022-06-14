Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.46.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.
Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
