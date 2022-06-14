Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.