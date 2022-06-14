Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $8.98. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 13,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $188.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

