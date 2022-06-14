SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

