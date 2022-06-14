SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

