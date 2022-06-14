Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $344.43

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$344.43 and last traded at C$344.43, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$365.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$377.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C$24.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.44 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

