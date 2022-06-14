Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.54

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 34182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

