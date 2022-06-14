ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SREV stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.66. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 577,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 361,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 124,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

