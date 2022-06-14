ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 184,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.