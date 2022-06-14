SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.90. SES AI shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 569 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

