Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.34

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 250709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.
Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
