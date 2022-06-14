Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.34

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 250709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.