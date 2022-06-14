SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.48

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 121339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.
Separately, HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.
About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
