Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Shake Shack has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

