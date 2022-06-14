Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) CAO Michael Blalock Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) CAO Michael Blalock purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharecare stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.88.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHCR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

