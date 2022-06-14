Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.95. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,615 shares trading hands.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $662.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,053,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,842,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,820,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

