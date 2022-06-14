Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 363,424 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.86.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 221.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 255.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 81,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.