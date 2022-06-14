Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.55 and traded as high as C$6.29. Shawcor shares last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 242,764 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.92.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$428.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$267.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.6280763 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.