Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) President Christopher E. French Acquires 11,670 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

