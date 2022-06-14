Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $233.07

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $233.07 and last traded at $234.08, with a volume of 7708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.86.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

