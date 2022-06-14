Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 126,954 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 794.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.