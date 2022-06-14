Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
SHECY traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 234,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $48.91.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.