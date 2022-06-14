Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

SHECY traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 234,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

