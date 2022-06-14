Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.99

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 234389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

