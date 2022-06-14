ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 7%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.71 and last traded at $172.71. Approximately 2,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 222.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $116,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,344,417. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

