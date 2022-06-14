Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNZL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($31.86) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,897.14 ($35.16).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,634 ($31.97) on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($26.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.44). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,950.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,870.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($37.75), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($186,547.15). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.01), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($481,237.97).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

