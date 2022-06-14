Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.87).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.00) on Monday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

