Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF)

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON NAVF opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Monday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 105.80 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.20.
In other news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £19,861.60 ($24,106.81).
Further Reading
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.