Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF)

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON NAVF opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Monday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 105.80 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.20.

In other news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £19,861.60 ($24,106.81).

