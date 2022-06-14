Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Decreases By 28.7%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Get ABB alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 27.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 74.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.