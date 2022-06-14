Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 57.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,677,400 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 1,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,774.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

