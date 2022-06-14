Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 53.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADMLF stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

