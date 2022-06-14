Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Expands By 66.7%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

